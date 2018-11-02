Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor Co. (NEW) updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 204,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after acquiring an additional 866,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.