FlutterCoin (FLT) Price Hits $0.0008

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlutterCoin has a total market cap of $358,901.00 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlutterCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00116989 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000884 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

FlutterCoin Profile

FlutterCoin (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me. The official message board for FlutterCoin is fluttercointalk.com. The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlutterCoin Coin Trading

FlutterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlutterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

