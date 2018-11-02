Fonziecoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (FONZ)

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Fonziecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fonziecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fonziecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000655 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000656 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fonziecoin Profile

Fonziecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Fonziecoin

Fonziecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fonziecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fonziecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fonziecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

