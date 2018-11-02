Ford Motor (F) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Ford’s adjusted earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed estimates. Compared with the year-ago quarter, earnings per share witnessed a decline, while revenues observed growth. Increased sales of F-Series trucks and SUVs in North America drove its EBIT with nearly $2 billion. This encouraged Ford to offer various versions of crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks across all the major markets. It has also been working on bringing autonomous vehicle technology to the marketby 2021. Further, to reduce costs the company has announced that it is restructuring its business over a period of three to five years. However, frequent vehicle recalls are adding to its expenses and tarnishing the brand name. Further, weakening sales in China and Europe, along with higher costs, are major concerns for the company. Over the past year, shares of Ford have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of F traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 1,021,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,261,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 45.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 115,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,203,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 464,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ford Motor by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

