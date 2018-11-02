Fortinet (FTNT) PT Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $11.71 on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 153,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,838. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 139.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.63. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $144,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,574 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 35.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 185.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 384,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 21.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

