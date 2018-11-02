Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.26 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 197,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,184. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.