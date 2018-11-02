Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,270,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 149,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 392,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

