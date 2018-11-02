Fox Factory (FOXF) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612 million.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.56 EPS.

Shares of FOXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In related news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $459,226.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,170 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

