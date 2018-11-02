Fox Factory (FOXF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,576. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 22,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $1,571,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,802.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,170 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

