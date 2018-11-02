Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 225,182 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $449,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,791,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $238,008,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,933,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,504,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $146,787,000 after purchasing an additional 978,232 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.28 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.