Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €82.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.86 ($106.81).

FME opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 12-month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

