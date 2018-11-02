Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2,191.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,488 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Nutanix worth $46,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,204 shares of company stock worth $1,974,724. Corporate insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

