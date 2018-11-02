Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478,050 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $41,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.