Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,728 Shares of GasLog Ltd (GLOG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.23% of GasLog worth $35,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GasLog to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on GasLog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

NYSE GLOG opened at $22.29 on Friday. GasLog Ltd has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.