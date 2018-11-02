Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.82 ($53.27).

FPE stock opened at €39.60 ($46.05) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

