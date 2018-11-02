Fujinto Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NTO)

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Fujinto token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Fujinto has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fujinto has a market capitalization of $12,503.00 and $55.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00150494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00253129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.99 or 0.09754876 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fujinto

Fujinto’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fujinto’s official website is fujinto.io.

Buying and Selling Fujinto

Fujinto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fujinto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

