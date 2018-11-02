Fulton Financial (FULT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Fulton Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 421,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,795. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 29.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

