FY2019 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Increased by Analyst

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NYSE BAH opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,419,000 after buying an additional 1,677,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,929,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,384,000 after buying an additional 360,388 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,365,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,371,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,531,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,985 shares of company stock worth $3,012,890. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

