FY2019 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Boosted by Desjardins (GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.76. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.98 billion.

