FY2019 EPS Estimates for Obic Co Ltd Boosted by Analyst (OBIIF)

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Obic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Obic’s FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Obic has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

