FY2019 EPS Estimates for ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OLCLY)

ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.04. ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

