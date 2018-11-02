FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc Decreased by B. Riley (TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

TREX stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 2.39. Trex has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

In other Trex news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trex by 90.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $212,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

