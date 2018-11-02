FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,497. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 97.39%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

