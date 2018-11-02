GAP (GPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.72.

GPS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 4,210,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. GAP has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

