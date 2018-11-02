GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Plans Dividend of $0.15

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

GasLog has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. GasLog has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect GasLog to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. 1,068,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GasLog has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. GasLog had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GasLog in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.