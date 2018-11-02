GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at equinet

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by equinet in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.66 ($36.81).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €27.01 ($31.41). The stock had a trading volume of 399,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

