GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €25.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.97 ($37.17).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €26.81 ($31.17) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

