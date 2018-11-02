Generac (GNRC) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.72. Approximately 1,194,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 494,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. Generac had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.23.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,568.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $2,575,807.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Generac by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Generac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Generac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

