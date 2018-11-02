Gentex Co. (GNTX) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 61.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Longbow Research set a $28.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.51 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

