Geologix Explorations (GIX) Shares Down 33.3%

Geologix Explorations Inc (CVE:GIX) fell 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 254,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 182,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Geologix Explorations Company Profile (CVE:GIX)

Geologix Explorations Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and platinum. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Tepal project consisting of five concessions covering approximately 1,400 hectares located in Michoacán state, Mexico.

