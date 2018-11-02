Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Position in ASV Holdings Inc (ASV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of ASV worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 51.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 81.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASV shares. ValuEngine downgraded ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASV opened at $3.05 on Friday. ASV Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). ASV had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASV Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

