Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 16,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $409,856.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $27.28 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 108.99% and a negative net margin of 121.92%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

