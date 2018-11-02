GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Argus lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 20th. Shore Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.