Glencore PLC (GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.23).

A number of research firms recently commented on GLEN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 329.95 ($4.31). The company had a trading volume of 30,369,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.