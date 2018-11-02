Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $4,087.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00799739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011162 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 2,100,777,243 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,530,675 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

