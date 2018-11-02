Globalstar (GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.35. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5991649 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a net margin of 172.06% and a return on equity of 145.71%. The company had revenue of $33.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,330,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,064 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,801,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

