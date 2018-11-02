GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Achieves $535,413.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00004385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $535,413.00 and $25,084.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00150379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00253191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.85 or 0.09752751 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

