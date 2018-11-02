Greenbrier Companies (GBX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,122. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $965,000.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

