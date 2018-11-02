Greene King (GNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Greene King to a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588.64 ($7.69).

Shares of LON:GNK traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 497.70 ($6.50). 1,216,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 12 month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

