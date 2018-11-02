Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,532 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMS opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

