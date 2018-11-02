Grid+ (GRID) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Grid+ has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $382.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00252955 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.80 or 0.09783189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

