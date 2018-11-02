Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE:PAC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.