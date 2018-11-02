Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

OMAB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 4,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,485. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

