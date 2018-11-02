Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%.

GPOR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,616. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.32. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

