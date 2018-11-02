GVC (GVC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,150

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on GVC from GBX 1,135 ($14.83) to GBX 1,285 ($16.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GVC from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,198.77 ($15.66).

GVC traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 954.50 ($12.47). 735,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a one year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a one year high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

In other news, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of GVC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total transaction of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10). Also, insider Jane Anscombe acquired 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

