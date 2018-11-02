GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 8,441 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,727,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 151,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Casey purchased 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at $153,074.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XEL opened at $48.47 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.