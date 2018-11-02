GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,789,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,175,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,928,000 after purchasing an additional 490,346 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,365,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,514,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

OXY opened at $68.35 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.