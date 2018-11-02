Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $395,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,564 shares of company stock valued at $52,645,082 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

