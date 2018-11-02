Halma plc (HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,423.33 ($18.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,370 ($17.90). 683,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 956.50 ($12.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

