Hanesbrands (HBI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,344 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,176,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,044,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,830,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

